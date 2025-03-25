Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,574 call options.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of FFAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 22,024,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,816,033. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

