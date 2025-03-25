Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,574 call options.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
Shares of FFAI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 22,024,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,816,033. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $156.00.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Oklo’s Stock Price Meltdown Is an Opportunity to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.