Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.430-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fabrinet Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

