Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.430-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Fabrinet Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $281.79.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
