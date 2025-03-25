Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Evolution Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is 29.28%.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

