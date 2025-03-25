Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

EVAX stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.25.

Several research analysts have commented on EVAX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

