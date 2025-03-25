Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ELDN Q1 Earnings

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, March 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

ELDN opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

