EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $148.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

EOG opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.