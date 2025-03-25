EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,443 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 384,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $46,785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Generac by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Generac by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 163,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $137.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $115.76 and a one year high of $195.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

