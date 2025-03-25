EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $702,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Allegiant Travel makes up about 0.3% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,256,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.