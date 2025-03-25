EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $585,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Portillo’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 175,999 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Stock Up 5.5 %

PTLO stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTLO. UBS Group lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

