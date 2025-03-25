EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $852,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 722.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for 0.4% of EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Viasat worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after acquiring an additional 194,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viasat by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Viasat by 28.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 969,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 364,072 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.