EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after buying an additional 363,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.