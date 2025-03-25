EntryPoint Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

