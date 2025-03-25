EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 40,964 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 328.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 550.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 1.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

In other news, CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 689,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,280,834.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at $226,226,929.47. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,439,640 shares of company stock valued at $27,451,035. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

