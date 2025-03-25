Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $2,997,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,603.92. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 672.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $117.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

