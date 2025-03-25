enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Director William Morris Sheriff Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$82,747.67.

William Morris Sheriff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get enCore Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, William Morris Sheriff purchased 30,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Morris Sheriff acquired 35,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36.

On Tuesday, December 31st, William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU opened at C$2.32 on Tuesday. enCore Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on enCore Energy

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.