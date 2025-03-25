Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 4th

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45.
About Elanor Commercial Property Fund
