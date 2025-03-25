EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 33,047 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rubrik by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $3,687,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $122,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,386,945.22. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,393.61. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,254 shares of company stock valued at $41,195,389 over the last ninety days.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

