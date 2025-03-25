EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 681 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,242.29. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,858 shares of company stock valued at $21,288,706 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $372.64 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.68, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.07.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

