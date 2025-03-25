EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 32,228 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

