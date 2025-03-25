Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 194655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$15.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

