Dudley Capital Management LLC Acquires 18 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,382.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

