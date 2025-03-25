DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTM. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $119,520,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 754,839 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $74,572,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 171.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,038,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after buying an additional 655,695 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

