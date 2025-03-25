Drilling Tools International (DTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTI opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Drilling Tools International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.86.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

