Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Alliance Global Partners

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.76.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 251.32% and a negative net margin of 56.80%. Research analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

