Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:NVDU)

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4201 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDU traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 755,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,015. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $146.87. The stock has a market cap of $488.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.