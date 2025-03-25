Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:NVDU)

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4201 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDU traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 755,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,015. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $146.87. The stock has a market cap of $488.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
