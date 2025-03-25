Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:METU)

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:METU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,682. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $52.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

Get Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.