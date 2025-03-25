Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:METU)

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ:METU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,682. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $52.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.
About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
