Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BRKU)

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKU traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 76,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.
