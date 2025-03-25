Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:BRKU)

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKU traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. 76,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

About Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

