Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

