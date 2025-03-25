Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.