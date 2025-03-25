Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of -1.95.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.