Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of -1.95.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

