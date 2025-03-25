Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AAPD stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,272. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

