Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AAPD stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,272. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Featured Stories

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

