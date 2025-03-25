Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Aire Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,131,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

