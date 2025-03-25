Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (5.60) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Digitalbox had a negative return on equity of 87.28% and a negative net margin of 203.65%.

Digitalbox Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DBOX opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Digitalbox has a 12-month low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

About Digitalbox

Based in Bath, UK, Digitalbox is a ‘pure-play’ digital media business with the aim of profitable publishing at scale on mobile platforms.

Digitalbox operates the following trading brands, “Entertainment Daily”, “The Daily Mash”, “The Tab”, and “The Poke”. Entertainment Daily produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz and celebrity news.

