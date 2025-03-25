CyberArk Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 187% compared to the typical daily volume of 891 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.77. 125,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.47 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

