Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Kingstone Companies comprises about 0.4% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kingstone Companies worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

