Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,000 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,263,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

