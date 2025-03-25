Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on April 25th

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 20.0% increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRST stock traded up GBX 9.39 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 175.09 ($2.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.86. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 143.50 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.40 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £449.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.46) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider William Floydd acquired 11,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £17,307.68 ($22,364.23). 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

