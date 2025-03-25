CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. CorMedix’s quarterly revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CorMedix Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.53. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

