CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $327.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

