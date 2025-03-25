CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $268,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

