CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $425.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.