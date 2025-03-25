CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $585,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3,955.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169,748 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total value of $2,554,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,743.34. This trade represents a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.