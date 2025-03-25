CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $377,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

