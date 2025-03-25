CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $964,000 in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned about 0.14% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $130.84.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Cuts Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

