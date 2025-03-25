CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $232,000 in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after acquiring an additional 788,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,108 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

