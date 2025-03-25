CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 865 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,742 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $168.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $181.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

