Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 14,153 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

