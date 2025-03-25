Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of US Foods worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in US Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in US Foods by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $3,218,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.