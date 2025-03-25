Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CW opened at $336.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.99 and a 200 day moving average of $346.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $246.43 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

