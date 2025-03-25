Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,152 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk stock opened at $269.19 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

