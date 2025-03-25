Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Boosted by Carrhae Capital LLP

Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for 5.2% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carrhae Capital LLP owned 1.67% of Copa worth $61,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copa by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

